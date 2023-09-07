UPDATE, 9/7/23, 3:40 p.m.: Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office said Stephen Paul Hallam, 74, of Ville Platte was located.

ORIGINAL, 9/7/23, 3:18 p.m.: VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing Ville Platte man.

Stephen Paul Hallam, 74, of Ville Platte was last seen approximately two weeks ago, according to EPSO.

Authorities described Hallam as a 6 foot, 1 inch white male with blue eyes and grey hair.

If anyone has seen or know of Hallam’s whereabouts, call EPSO at 337-363-2161.