EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Schools across Evangeline Parish were on lockdown Monday morning due to threats made through email about pipe bombs on all the campuses.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the parish school district, along with others around the state, got an email saying that pipe bombs were placed on every campus. The school district followed normal evacuation procedures before the Sheriff’s Office placed the campuses on lockdown while they investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office swept all the campuses and determined there was no threat. The lockdowns have been lifted, but the Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the threat.