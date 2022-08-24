VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A jail that’s over 40 years old and houses 70 inmates, Evangeline Parish now has plans to build a new facility with double capacity.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says plans are in place to build a new state of the art jail housing over 200 inmates. “That was one of my campaign points. The jail is outdated,” says Guillory. It is a campaign promise Guillory has been working on since he took office.

Guillory says the current jail simply does not represent the work law enforcement is doing in the parish. “A portion of the jail will house females, the rest males. We will have pre-trial and DOC inmates and juvenile holding cells.”

The contractor is Grace Hebert Curtis Architects out of Lafayette. “I met several times with them. If I build a basic design, I can move up depending on my bond,” adds Guillory.

The new jail will be funded through a 30–40-year bond. The sheriff, through the law enforcement district, will own and operate the new jail and will be housed at the Industrial Park. Guillory says, “When we pay half a million to house inmates outside the parish, why not keep them home.”

Sheriff Guillory says the police jury will allow him to lease ten acres of land. “The facility will have all purpose rooms. We will have GED programs, substance abuse classes, and even a chapel that can also be used as some classrooms,” Guillory explains.

Guillory says he hopes to break ground by the end of the year or early next year.