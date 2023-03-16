EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Brandon Perkins, who was charged with 2nd degree murder of DeLanzo Veal in 2018, was found not guilty on Wednesday.

In June of 2018, DeLanzo Veal was shot while attending a birthday party in Beaver.

The attorneys for Perkins released a statement on the case.

“As you can imagine, Brandon and his family are greatly relieved. We fought extremely hard to bring this matter to trial, enduring multiple, last-minute continuances from Trent Brignac’s office. In every phase of this justice journey, however, we felt God’s presence and attribute this case’s powerful outcome to Him. Our deepest thanks to the jurors for their outstanding courage. For the Veal family, the pain of loss is tremendous and never goes away. They will most certainly remain in our prayers. They and everyone affected by this most unfortunate event deserved a more thorough investigation. And it is our job to not only ensure the wrongly accused receive justice, but to also hold those charged with incredibly consequential decisions to a standard beyond reproach – and trust doing so will yield real, meaningful change for the public.” Adam Johnson, Fred Lebleu and Brent Hawkins

Attorneys for Mr. Perkins