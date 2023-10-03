VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The effort to build a new jail in Evangeline Parish has hit a snag.

According to Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, four bids from general contractors were recieved, but none of them were acceptable for the project, budgeted at $18 million.

“All bids submitted were approximately 10 to 11 million dollars higher than projected,” Guillory said. “Similar jail project bids average approximately $400 to $470 (per) sq. ft. The bids presented were well over $660 per sq. ft. After much discussion with the architectural firm, I rejected all bids presented.”

Guillory said he will request another round of bids in January, and hopes to get more bidders, to make the bidding more competitive. He said six contractors were invited to bid on the project, and only four of those did.

“Since there was only one mechanical contractor bidding, that alone elevated the general bid by 7-8 million dollars,” Guillory said. “The architectural firm will ensure more bidders.”

Guillory also said the plan for construction may change slightly, without affecting bed count or overall jail design.

“Evangeline Parish Detention Center Jail will be built and we will continue to move forward to get it completed,” he said.

