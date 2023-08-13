UPDATE, PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) — The Escapee has been captured according to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office

ORIGINAL STORY, PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory has notified residents that an inmate has escaped the Pine Prairie Correctional Center.

Authorities said the escapee is Luis Guedez-Fuenmayor, who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Guedez-Fuenmayor is a male of Venezuelan decent and was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. He is 5 foot 4 inches, 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said his direction of travel is unknown.