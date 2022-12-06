EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory has terminated a corrections deputy following an altercation with an inmate during an incident on Dec. 3.

Guillory said an investigation has revealed that there was a disturbance inside the jail involving multiple inmates.

He said during the disturbance, all of the inmates were detained and put on lockdown and while on lockdown, Corrections Deputy Juquarius Hayward confronted and assaulted an unidentified inmate.

Hayward was immediately terminated and criminally charged with one count of simple battery and one count of malfeasance in office, Guillory said.

His bond was set at $6,500.

**All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.**