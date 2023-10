EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The burn ban for Evangeline Parish has been lifted as of Wednesday.

Police Jury President Bryan Vidrine lifted the ban, according to a Evangeline Parish 911/oep Facebook post.

Vidrine discussed lifting the ban with local fire chiefs, and he mentioned if matters do get out of control, he will see about putting the ban back in place.

You can see if your parish still has a burn ban in effect by going to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Related Posts