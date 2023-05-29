VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish authorities are looking for an escaped inmate.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department, an inmate escaped on Sunday.

Jody Thomas Thrasher, 47 was previously in custody for drug and gun charges. Thrasher is believed to still be in the Evangeline parish area. He is a white male, 5’ 4”, weighing 152 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair. If you see him, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department or any local Law Enforcement agency.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.