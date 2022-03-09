VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man is behind bars on a $1 million bond after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Feb. 15 near the intersection of Woodstone Rd. and St. Julien Rd.

Justin Tyrese Owens, 19, of Eunice, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Tjuan August, according to Sheriff Charles Guillory.

August died at a Eunice hospital from a fatal gunshot wound. Owens was identified as a suspect after he was questioned and deputies found corroborating evidence, according to Guillory.

Guillory said anyone with information on criminal activity should contact the Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Anyone reporting information will remain anonymous.