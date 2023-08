Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is doing a drive for the Beauregard Parish Firefighters following one of the largest wildfires to ever burn in Louisiana.

EPSO plans to give out water, pop-up canopy tents and high-velocity fans. They are accepting donations of these items.

If you are interested in donating, bring the items to 415 W Cotton St. in Ville Platte by Aug. 30. The location will be open 24/7.

Call 337-363-2161 with any questions.