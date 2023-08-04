VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — In Ville Platte, the family of Sistrane Edwards remembers their loved one following his death on Monday night.

“He was a loving father who would give the shirt off his back,” Felicia Edwards, Sistrane Edwards’ daughter, said. “He was a correctional officer; he did that for 13 and a half years. He wasn’t a bad person; he was a good father.”

Edwards was inside the house on Beaureguard Street in Ville Platte with his girlfriend and her son Vonteeko Lamar Anderson when officers executed the search warrant that later led to gunfire in the house.

Edwards was shot in the home and transported to a hospital where he later died.

In the days following his death, Edwards’ family stood together and helped each other through this difficult time.

“Very stressful. Very painful. Emotional. It’s just been a roller coaster,” Felicia Edwards said.

As the Edwards family continues to mourn the loss of their father, they are reminded of their greatest memory of Edwards: his strength.

“Out of all of us I’m the strongest, so I’m going to be him, and these are going to be my kids,” Elizabeth Edwards, Sistrane Edwards’ daughter, said.

The Edwards family will continue to remember their father with a vigil in Ville Platte.