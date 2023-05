VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting in Ville Platte has left two victims with unknown injuries.

According to Ville Platte Police, a call came in about a shooting on Owen St. around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. Two victims were involved but no information was provided on the extent of their injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.