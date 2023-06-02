VILLE PLATTE, la. (KLFY) — Ville Platte police are investigating a shooting on Chatagnier Street that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital.

Police chief Al Thomas says the department received a call about shots fired just before 4 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man dead from gunshot wounds and a woman that was shot in the shoulder and the leg and transported to a medical center. A second male was also in the house with gun shot wounds. Thomas says the incident began as a break in that resulted in the gunfire.

Monie Richard lives next door on Chatagnier street and says the constant gun violence has her family scared to go outside, “We stay in the house all day, we’re scared for our life. We’re scared to go out because we’re scared we might get shot. It’s bad in these streets and a bullet doesn’t have a name.”

Shonquella lives across the street from the house and says she was woken up by sirens and lights as police units surrounded the scene and transported the victims. She says it’s time for residents to come together and put the guns down, “It’s sad that this happened in this neighborhood, in my neighborhood that I live in. This violence is crazy and my heart goes out to the families. Stop the violence, they have kids and youth and everybody is trying to live and survive. Put God first and let’s build up the churches, let’s do stuff like that.”

Chief Thomas says a suspect is currently in custody. His identity has not yet been released.