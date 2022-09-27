VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — On Tuesday evening, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Ville Platte.

Officials confirmed with News 10 that the fire happened just after 6 p.m. inside a commercial building.

Residents in the area tell us that it happened at the Kary’s Roux manufacturing facility.

A fire captain on site told us 25 firefighters were on scene and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office was also on scene to begin its investigation.

It remains unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.