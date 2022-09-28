VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Last night in Ville Platte, the building where the famous Kary’s Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is made suffered a fire.
Kary’s Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is well known throughout south Louisiana and different states.
When the building caught fire, it caused production to come to a temporary halt. People in the community like Donald Jones say this is going to sting.
“As for it being out of operation for a little bit, it’s going to sting a little bit,” stated Jones.
Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said it’s devastating for the City of Ville Platte because Karey’s roux is such a staple in the community and has been for many years.
Kary’s Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue said it is a blessing they are still standing and still have stock.
Donald Jones has no doubt Kary’s will be back because this is just a temporary set back.
“They will come back and they will come back stronger. But for this to happen, it was a tragedy for us.”
There were no injuries reported and officials say their is a possibility the fire could have been started due to dry weather mixed with the heat.