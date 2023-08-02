VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – City Marshals from across the state were in Ville Platte for a Marshals’ meeting.

Several marshals spoke about rallying around their fallen comrade, Ville Platte Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio who was shot and killed helping to serve a warrant Monday.

Louisiana City Marshal’s and City Constable’s Association President, Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas says they will be there to support Ville Platte. “It’s a sad time right now and it’s a time we have to come together,” said Marshal Thomas.

Jeanerette’s City Marshal Fernest Martin sends prayers to the city of Ville Platte and Giglio’s family. “Anytime you lose a brother in the line of duty it hurts. You never have the right answers, but we want them to know that we are there and are going to do everything we can to give him the best homegoing possible and make it as best as we can,” explained Marshal Martin.

Lake Charles Marshal Nathan Keller says at the end of the day law enforcement is family, like brothers and sisters. “We are at the end of the line. When one of our people falls, we all got to rise and stay together. Make sure they know when we take our brother to his final resting place. We’ll still be here,” Marshal Keller said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Giglio leaves behind both a community he served through the marshals office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. A career of giving and serving. “When an officer gets in trouble or gets hurt we come together. We are from all around Louisiana. so, we are here whatever this officer needs, we are going to assist them,” Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks Sr., confirmed.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff released a statement.

Barry Giglio has been employed by the sheriffs office for approx. 15 yrs. About 3 or 4 months ago he chose to leave for employment at the City Marshal’s office. He is a very good friend of the former sheriff, Eddie Soileau. He is liked among the sheriffs office staff and the court house staff too and was missed when he left our office. He did keep in contact with employees here and the news of what happened was both upsetting and emotional for all of the sheriff’s office employees. He will be sadly missed. Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory

The Baldwin Police Department also released a statement.