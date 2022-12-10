VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Christina Sam has been re-elected Alderwoman in Ville Platte District E.

In the Dec. 10 runoff election, Christina Sam defeated Adam Toussaint to remain Alderwoman for District E in Ville Platte.

The results of the election come after Sam was arrested for fraud and forgery in November. The violation carries a maximum sentence of two years, according to D.A. Trent Brignac.

Earlier this week, Sam’s attorney Roshell Jones told News 10 that the charges are false and unfounded. Jones also said that Sam just wants the citizens of District E to know that she is undistracted and that she will continue to fight for those who do not have a voice and fight for their interests, despite the charges.

Jones also told News 10 that just as her client, Sam, is fighting the voter fraud and forgery charges, it is an example of how she will fight for the citizens in Ville Platte.

