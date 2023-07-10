EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A child is in stable condition after being attacked by an aggressive dog on July 4.

Deputies from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1800 block of Buzz Lane in reference to a vicious dog. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 5-year-old child had been attacked by a loose pit bull.

The dog bit the child multiple times in the face, neck and head, leaving tears and puncture wounds. The 5-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital where he remained for several days and is currently in stable condition.

According to authorities, the dog became extremely aggressive towards the deputies and had to be neutralized.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation and arrests are likely.

If you have any information, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation Department at 337-363-2161. Any person with information will remain anonymous.