CHATAIGNIER, La. (KLFY) — The Mayor of Chataignier has reported the elementary school will be out of water and therefore closed.

Mayor of Chataignier Justin Darbonne said a main water line in Chataignier is broken and will leave the school without water on Thursday Sept. 28. As a result the school will be closed for the day.

The school will reopen Friday Sept. 29 and return to normal operations, according to the officials.

This applies only to Châtaignier Elementary.