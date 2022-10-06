EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban in the parish effective immediately.

The ban states that “No person shall cause or allow the burning of waste or other combustible material on any property owned by him or under his control.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Evangeline Parish Police Jury President Bryan Vidrine said in the cease and desist order that the burn ban is attributed to current weather conditions and everything being extremely dry. The ban went into effect at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue until further notice.