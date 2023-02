VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A student threat at Ville Platte High causes a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to the Ville Platte Police Department, an altercation at the school led to a threat made by a student that they would use a firearm. The threat prompted a lockdown while police arrived and apprehended the student.

Ville Platte Police have the student in custody and the lockdown has been canceled.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.