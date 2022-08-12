EVANGELINE PARISH (KLFY) – A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a case of contractor fraud back in June. The investigation found that the suspect, Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge, agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who resides in Evangeline Parish. A contract was signed in November 2021, Fritz started the job but had never completed nor honored the contract, but had charged the victim approximately $44,500.

Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect. Fritz was found in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He was later extradited to Evangeline Parish where he was booked into the parish jail on charges of contractor fraud. His bond was set at $50,000.