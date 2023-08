VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish authorities recovered the body of the missing Ville Platte teen was found Tuesday evening.

The body of 18-year-old VonShonskee “Shonskee” Charles was found late Tuesday afternoon in Ville Platte on Colt Avenue, just outside of Ville Platte.

“Shonskee” was reported missing by his family on Aug. 21.

Officials are still on the scene and an investigation is under way into the cause of his death.