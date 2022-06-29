VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who stole an ATM from inside a business last night.

Ville Platte police officers responded to a business alarm activation in the 1200 block of Tate Cove Road just after midnight on June 29. Officers discovered a large window and door with broken glass.

An ATM was taken from inside the building. Information that officers were able to obtain suggests that the vehicle involved in the theft is a white pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger fender. The truck left the area possibly headed toward Whiteville or Bunkie.

Chief Lartigue is requesting the public’s assistance to locate the suspect vehicle and persons responsible for this burglary. If you have any information call 337-363-1313 and report the information to dispatch. Your name will not be released to the public.