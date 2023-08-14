VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — At Ville Platte Middle School an investigation is underway, after the police department received complaints of sexual misconduct between a student and the assistant principal.

As quickly as school started in Evangeline Parish last week, things took an unexpected turn when the Ville Platte police received a case from the district attorney’s office.

Ville Platte Chief Sergeant Darian Guillory said,

“I recently got a case file last week in regards to the assistant principal at Ville Platte Middle, Mr. Patrick Guillory, involving in some inappropriate sexual conduct with some of the juvenile female students.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation is still in the early works, so extent of the communication is still unknown, according to Guillory.

Guillory also tells News 10 Patrick Guillory was fired from his position at the school by the superintendent Darwan Lazard as soon as he was made aware of the accusations.

As the investigation continues, News 10 is told it could lead to the arrest of Patrick Guillory.

“A potential arrest may take place. I have to talk to everybody and figure out what’s going on first before we come to that decision,” said Guillory.