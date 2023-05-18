VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Ville Platte men have been arrested on battery charges stemming back to an incident in 2022.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Y-Not Bar at the intersection of Hwy 13 and Hwy. 10 on Sep. 3 in 2022 in reference to a physical disturbance. On arrival, deputies learned that the victim was attacked by multiple people at the bar and one of the suspects hit the victim with brass knuckles.

Video surveillance at the establishment and witness accounts helped detectives identify two suspects. Arrest warrants for Jonathan Allen Sitting, 40 and Jason Peschier, 45 of Ville Platte were obtained on Nov. 2. Peschier turned himself in on May 16 and was booked for aggravated second degree battery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sitting was arrested and charged with simple battery after turning himself in at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 3. A warrant for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery was issued for Jason Peschier and has not yet been apprehended. Peschier was released on a $50,000 bond.