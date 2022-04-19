MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Law enforcement agencies are hunting for two suspects who allegedly fired at Mamou Police officers on April 13 in the 500 block of 3rd Street.

Louis Jones, 17, is described as a Black male standing 4’1″ and weighing 85 lbs. He is wanted for attempted murder of a police officer and drive-by shooting.

Devonte Poullard, 18, is described as a Black male standing 6’0″ and weighing 205 lbs. He is wanted for attempted murder and drive-by shooting.

According to Mamou Police Chief Brent Zackery, officers were on 3rd St. conducting an investigation when people inside a vehicle fired shots in the direction of the officers and then fled the area in a 2005 Nissan Altima. Zackery was among those shot at.

Zackery said the vehicle has been taken Into evidence and was processed for fingerprints and other evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call Mamou Police at 337-468-5221.