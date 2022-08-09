VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Trevon Letrell Johnson is wanted on charges of felony aggravated assault on a police officer, felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer, felony aggravated flight from a police officer, felony possession of Ecstasy, felony possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, felony possession of a firearm the presence of drugs, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

He is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighing around 155 lbs. with hazel eyes and black hair.

Deputies caution that the public should not approach Johnson, as he may be armed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the EPSO at (337) 363-2161.