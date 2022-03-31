PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) – A Pine Prairie couple is speaking out about what they’re calling an orphan crisis in Ukraine.

They say the Russian invasion is preventing them from bringing two children they’re in the process of adopting to America, and it’s happening to more than 200 families across the United States. The Romeros started the process to adopt an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy from Ukraine back in 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans for years.

In February of this year, they were finally given the green light to bring them to their home in Pine Prairie, but then Russia invaded Ukraine. “{Our hopeful future son) thought that if he evacuated, he would lose us forever,” Hannah Romero said.

Romero says when Russia invaded Ukraine, chaos ensued for the orphans in the country. Hannah and Brent Romero say many were being sent to surrounding countries, but they didn’t know where. When the Romeros finally learned their hopeful adoptive children were evacuated to Poland, they flew out right away, but the children were sent to Austria before they could see them. They followed them to Austria and were finally able to see them.

“They’re safe. They’re out of Ukraine, but where they’re at, they’re being taken care of. But they’re not safe,” Brent Romero said. The Romeros say unfortunately, they weren’t able to bring them back to America with them because of policies in the U.S. They say their hopeful future son, Daniel, is starting to lose hope.

“Daniel told me today he doesn’t feel that he’s ever going to be able to come home, home as in America, home is with us, because of what’s going on. I told him keep praying, keep the faith,” Brent said. “Everyday he says, ‘I really miss you. I want to come home.’ What do you say to that besides I want you here too?” Hannah added.

The Romeros say they have full approval from Ukraine to bring their hopeful adoptive children to Louisiana, but it’s the U.S. Department of State that is blocking that from happening. Though President Biden said he’s allowing 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to come into the U.S. last week, the Romeros say orphans are being forgotten about, as they don’t have family members to advocate for them there.

“In our hearts, they are our children, and to not have a say in what happens to them, to know that they’re hurting, and we can’t do anything about it is just heart wrenching,” Hannah said.

The Romeros say right now, the U.S. Department of State is basically telling them “Good luck” but isn’t do anything. The couple says they plan to flood U.S. senators and representatives with phone calls, demanding the Biden administration to help these children.