EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities said that around 2:30 a.m., Bangs was traveling south on LA 3042, while Danielle Clark, 33, of Ville Platte was traveling northbound on LA 3042.

LSP said that for reasons still under investigation, Clark crossed the center line and the vehicles stuck head-on.

Clark was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

According to LSP, impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time, however, toxicology results have been submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.