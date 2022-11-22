VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Nov. 18 at a house on Tiger Lane. No one was home when the agents entered, but a few minutes later the owner arrived and was taken into custody without any incident. Narcotics agents found a large amount of illegal narcotics, including psychedelic mushrooms, and firearms with homemade silencers. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $20,000.

  • Items seized from Lahaye.
  • Items seized from Lahaye.
  • Items seized from Lahaye.
  • Items seized from Lahaye.

Leigh Katherine Lahaye, 31 of Ville Platte was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana over 3000 grams along with 400 grams of THC wax and over 25 THC vape pens
  • Possession with intent to distribute psychedelic mushrooms over 96 grams along with 64 bags of edible mushroom bars 
  • Possession with intent to distribute THC gummies over 40 bags along with 4 ½ bottles of THC syrup
  • Possession of firearms in the presence of CDS, some with homemade silencers.

Lahaye was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.