VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Nov. 18 at a house on Tiger Lane. No one was home when the agents entered, but a few minutes later the owner arrived and was taken into custody without any incident. Narcotics agents found a large amount of illegal narcotics, including psychedelic mushrooms, and firearms with homemade silencers. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $20,000.

Items seized from Lahaye.

Items seized from Lahaye.

Items seized from Lahaye.

Items seized from Lahaye.

Leigh Katherine Lahaye, 31 of Ville Platte was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana over 3000 grams along with 400 grams of THC wax and over 25 THC vape pens

Possession with intent to distribute psychedelic mushrooms over 96 grams along with 64 bags of edible mushroom bars

Possession with intent to distribute THC gummies over 40 bags along with 4 ½ bottles of THC syrup

Possession of firearms in the presence of CDS, some with homemade silencers.

Lahaye was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.