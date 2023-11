VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– A 19-year-old male is now dead following a shooting that took place in Ville Platte around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas.

Authorities said the shooting happened on N Latour Street at the Gabriel Villa Apartments. Police confirmed that the 19-year-old victim was killed as a result of the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.