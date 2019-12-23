Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive on the run from EBR Correctional Facility

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A fugitive on the run from the East Baton Rouge Correctional Facility was captured Sunday in Evangeline Parish.

Joseph Fuselier who was wanted by East Baton Rouge and Acadia Parishes escaped from the custody of East Baton Rouge Correctional Facility staff on November 24, 2019.

He was assigned to a Work Release program when he managed to escape.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Alec Street in Mamou in reference to an unauthorized entry.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered a white male, later identified as Joseph Fuselier, standing near a parked vehicle.

He was detained, arrested, and transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail where he was booked on charges: unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of stolen things.

His bond was set at $85k.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories