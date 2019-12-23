Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive on the run from EBR Correctional Facility

A fugitive on the run from the East Baton Rouge Correctional Facility was captured Sunday in Evangeline Parish.

Joseph Fuselier who was wanted by East Baton Rouge and Acadia Parishes escaped from the custody of East Baton Rouge Correctional Facility staff on November 24, 2019.

He was assigned to a Work Release program when he managed to escape.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Alec Street in Mamou in reference to an unauthorized entry.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered a white male, later identified as Joseph Fuselier, standing near a parked vehicle.

He was detained, arrested, and transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail where he was booked on charges: unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of stolen things.

His bond was set at $85k.