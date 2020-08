EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Evangeline Parish School District will delay the start of school by one week and start on August 24.

The district announced the news during its board meeting Wednesday.

Educators were given two options of start dates that included August 24 or September 8, with a greater percentage choosing the August 24 date, the district announced.

The last day of school is projected to be June 2, 2021.

Families can view the updated school calendar, here