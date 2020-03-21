1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

COVID-19 static bar

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Evangeline Parish reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Evangeline Parish has its second case of COVID-19.

Evangeline Parish Police Jury President Ryan Leday Williams says his office has just received a call of the second case.

“DHH is following protocol to ensure this individual is receiving proper treatment and is in quarantine for at least 14 days.” Williams said.

Evangeline Parish reported its first COVID-19 case Friday.

“I am asking everyone to take this issue very serious and utilize all sanitary and hygiene methods as noted by DHH and CDC.” Williams said.

He asked that anyone with symptoms of high fever or shortness of breath to call 337-291-8200, or 311 from your mobile phone.

“If your condition is severe, please visit your local hospital.” Williams said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar