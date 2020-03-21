Evangeline Parish reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Evangeline Parish has its second case of COVID-19.

Evangeline Parish Police Jury President Ryan Leday Williams says his office has just received a call of the second case.

“DHH is following protocol to ensure this individual is receiving proper treatment and is in quarantine for at least 14 days.” Williams said.

Evangeline Parish reported its first COVID-19 case Friday.

“I am asking everyone to take this issue very serious and utilize all sanitary and hygiene methods as noted by DHH and CDC.” Williams said.

He asked that anyone with symptoms of high fever or shortness of breath to call 337-291-8200, or 311 from your mobile phone.

“If your condition is severe, please visit your local hospital.” Williams said.