Evangeline Parish man arrested on attempted murder and kidnapping charges

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man is behind bars without bond after he allegedly put a woman in the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Nicholas James Rollins, 27, of Ville Platte was arrested after first responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of Traffic Lane. There, they found a woman who appeared to have suffered multiple severe injuries.

The woman, whose name was not released, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

During the investigation, Rollins was allegedly found to be the cause of the injuries, and he was booked in the Evangeline Parish Jail. Rollins was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated kidnapping, and child desertion.

No further information is being released at this time, according to Sheriff Eddie Soileau.

