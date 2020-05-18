Evangeline Downs to reopen to the public on May 20

OPELOUSAS, La. (Evangeline Downs)- Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel today announced it

will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20, pending final regulatory approval from

Louisiana state officials to resume operations at the property.

Gaming operations will resume on May 20 at 1 p.m., along with a limited number of

amenities. The casino will be temporarily limited to 25 percent occupancy in compliance with

state directives.

“As we reopen our doors, the health and safety of our customers, our team members

and the community will be our highest priority,” said Vince Schwartz, Senior Vice

President of Operations for Boyd Gaming. “Throughout our property, we will implement

comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials. We

are excited for the opportunity to reopen Evangeline Downs, and we look forward to

offering our customers an enjoyable – and safe – entertainment experience.”

Upon re-opening, Evangeline Downs will practice “Boyd Clean,” a set of comprehensive

protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests, the company said.

These protocols, which will be followed at all Boyd Gaming properties nationwide,

include:

• Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

• Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants.

• Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door

handles, gaming machines, handrails and elevator buttons;

• Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

• Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com.

In compliance with state requirements, certain amenities will be operating under limited

capacity and operating hours. The racetrack will announce a live racing schedule at a

later date.



A full list of current amenities and schedules is available on the property’s website at

www.evangelinedowns.com.