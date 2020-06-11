Evangeline Downs to lay off more than 200 people on July 1

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Boyd Gaming has warned the Louisiana Department of Workforce Development in a workers adjustment and retraining notification, or WARN, that it was preparing to lay off 246 of its employees at the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, effective July 1.

“Like many businesses across the country and in our industry, Boyd Gaming has been significantly affected by COVID-19 and the mandatory closures of all of our properties since mid-March,” Vice President Corporate Human Resources Chris Smith wrote in the letter to the state.

Boyd Gaming is also laying off workers at its casino’s in Shreveport, Kenner, Vinton and Amelia.

“Because of mandatory closures, guest limitations imposed by various regulatory authorities, and overall economic conditions due to the pandemic, Boyd Gaming anticipates that it will conduct permanent layoffs that may impact between 25% and 60% of team members at the Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino. For some team members who are not laid off, we now reasonably expect the current furlough may last longer than six months from the date it began.”