LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A temporary restraining order has been filed by the Boyd Racing, owners of Evangeline Downs, against the Louisiana Racing Commission.

The order, which was signed by District Judge David Ritchie in Calcasieu Parish, temporarily suspends moving racing staff from New Orleans to the racetrack operation in St. Landry Parish.

A hearing on the matter is set for March 27, 2020. We’ll have details tonight at 5 p.m.

You can read the court order here: