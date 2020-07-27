Evangeline and Iberia Parish to have free Covid-19 testing sites

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline and Iberia Parish will offer free Covid-19 testing sites this week.

In Evangeline Parish, it will be at Vidrine Elementary, 5094 Vidrine Road in Ville Platte on Monday and Tuesday from 7am-4pm.

In Iberia Parish it will be at Lydia Park, 4412 Weeks Park Road in New Iberia on Monday thru Wednesday from 7am-4pm.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then choose site, date, and time that you plan to attend.

People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

Testing is open to everyone. No ID is needed for testing.

People must provide a phone number and email address.

The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. This will be observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

This mobile testing site is a being stood up with the Federal Government in coordination with LDH and local partners.

This mobile tests site is part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

How will results be obtained?

Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

Other parishes will also have testing this week. Here is that list.

Lafayette Parish:

Related Content Edwards: Hospitalizations in Acadiana continue to rise as facilities face staffing shortages and burnout Video

Wednesday July 22th through Thursday July 30th 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

ULL Cajun Field. 2351 W Congress Street, Lafayette LA 70506 (enter from Gate 3 on Congress Street)

St Landry Parish:

Wednesday July 29th and Friday July 31st 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Eunice High School. 301 S. Bobcat Drive, Eunice LA 70535

Thursday July 30th, Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Opelousas Civic Center. 1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas LA 70507

Vermilion Parish:

Thursday July 30th through Sunday August 2nd 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM Abbeville LSU Ag Center. 1105 West Port Street, Abbeville LA 70510