Evacuation orders for Acadiana Parishes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s a list of evacuation orders in Acadiana.

ACADIA PARISH

Starting immediately Acadia Parish government is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for lower / flood prone areas of the parish.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard is recommending that all residents of Iberia Parish consider voluntarily evacuating as soon as possible, especially those:

* Living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges, including, but not limited to the area West of U. S. Highway 90 and South of Louisiana Highway 14; which area is more particularly displayed on the map attached hereto;

* Living in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past;

* Living in a structure that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events;

* Without hurricane-safe housing;

* Having special medical needs; and/or

* Having special transportation needs

Richard urges all residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for low-lying areas of Jeff Davis Parish. No transportation will be provided. Anyone with special needs or requirements, call 211 for information.

ST MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has signed a voluntary evacuation order for residents of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville/Belle River) due to the possible threat of high water as a result of Hurricane Ida.

ST. MARY PARISH

UPDATE: Due to the threat of Hurricane Ida, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has issued a voluntary evacuation for all of St. Mary Parish starting at 6 p.m. Friday, August 27.

A MANDATORY EVACUATION has been issued for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway, including Burns Point and Cypremort Point effective Saturday, August 28, at 8 a.m.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Morgan City as of 6 P.M. August 27, 2021.

Residents who require power or have special medical needs are urged to evacuate.

VERMILION PARISH

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury President has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for Special Needs Patients South of Hwy 14 ***ONLY***

All special needs patients evacuating must be at Maurice Community Care Clinic by 4:00pm Saturday, August 28th to be transported to a special needs shelter up north.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire signed a Proclamation of a State of Emergency as well as an Executive Order imposing a voluntary evacuation for Calcasieu Parish residents due to anticipated high winds and rain associated with Hurricane Ida.