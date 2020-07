ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Eunice woman was killed Monday night in a single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish.

34-year old Jada Boulet died in the crash. It happened on US Highway 190 near Desiree Road.

Officials say her vehicle left the road, struck a culvert and overturned. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.