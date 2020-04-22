1  of  2
School lunch distribution locations and times
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Eunice woman accused of shooting at home while multiple children were inside

Posted: / Updated:
EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A 41-year-old Eunice woman is facing felony charges for allegedly opening fire toward another woman’s home with five children inside.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the suspect, identified as Tiffany Bellard, was inside a vehicle with her husband in the 600 block on N. Eleventh Street when the shooting took place shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was injured, Fontenot said.

Eunice police officers were originally called to reports that Bellard was assaulting her husband inside the vehicle, the chief said.

She faces charges of illegal discharge of weapons (one count), domestic abuse/aggravated assault (one count) and six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

