Eunice to close city buildings to the public starting March 18

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Beginning tomorrow (Wed., March 18), the City of Eunice will be closing several of its buildings to the public, according to Mayor Scott Fontenot.

Officials say the action is being taken on the recommendation of the state and federal guidelines for prevention of the spread of COVID-19. Employees will still be in office and able to assist the public by phone. The following contact points will be open:

For information or applications for gas and/or serer services, or for safety inspections, go to the city’s website. Gas and sewer bills can be paid online at the website or by check or money order in the night deposit behind the City Hall’s parking lot stage or call in to the office with your credit card. Permits and inspections will be by appointment only.

If you have rented or put down a deposit for use of city buildings, please contact the Eunice mayor’s office at (337) 457-7389.