UPDATE: Two juveniles injured in Eunice shooting, one airlifted

UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.: Eunice Police confirmed that both victims were juveniles, one aged 16, the other aged 17. The suspects, still being sought by police, are also thought to be juveniles.

One of the juveniles was airlifted to a local hospital.

ORIGINAL POST: EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice Police confirmed that there are two victims after a shooting in the E. Maple Avenue area. Both were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said details are still few at this hour. Unconfirmed reports from the scene say the shooting may involve juveniles.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as they become available.