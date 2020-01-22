Live Now
Eunice police investigate social media threat against high school

Eunice Police are reassuring parents it’s safe for students to go to Eunice High school Wednesday after an alarming post apparently circulated on social media.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said a bomb threat was posted on social media Tuesday evening stating, “if you go to this school.. tomorrow there will be a bomb this located on th southern part of the school.”

Fontenot said officers conducted a sweep of the school Tuesday night.

Additionally, he said, officers will be stationed at the school over night and will also be posted at all school entrances Wednesday as students arrive.

“Students will be safe tomorrow as they arrive for school.” Fontenot said.

