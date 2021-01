EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice police say they are investigating a ‘suspicious’ package found in the parking lot of the Family Dollar strip mall.

A call just after 7 p.m. Saturday alerted police of the package that was left in ‘plain sight.’

Authorities arrived and cleared the parking lot, and called in a bomb sniffing dog from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story when more information is available.