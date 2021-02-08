Eunice nursing home residents, staff get second dose of Moderna vaccine

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- After completing the vaccination journey, Eunice Manor is hopeful that COVID-19 is now a thing of the past.

“Everybody was excited. Our residents didn’t have fear like our staff. They just wanted to do this,” nursing home administrator Nickie Toups said.

Residents and staff at Eunice Manor rolled up their sleeves one last time for their fight against COVID-19.

“As a company, we did the research. I personally self-educated myself and talked to different people,” Toups explained. “We wanted our staff and residents to feel like they were doing something for the better good.”

After receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine in January, Toups says she was already looking forward to the second dose, knowing what that could mean for the residents and families.

“That’s why I pushed for the vaccine. We need to get the doors open and get families reunited,” said Toups.

With the completion of the Moderna vaccine series, Toups is hopeful that soon hugs and kisses can be shared once again, something that hasn’t been possible for almost a year. T

“Our planning has begun. In the next two to four weeks, we can start first with outdoor visitation, then maybe move to inside,” Toups said.