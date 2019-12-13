Live Now
Eunice murder suspect put in handcuffs belonging to relative of victim for hearing

EUNICE, La., (KLFY) — The suspected killer of a Eunice man symbolically wore handcuffs belonging to the victim’s father-in-law at a hearing this week, according to the Eunice Marshal’s Office.

Hi’Keam Ola’juwon Wilson, 17, of Lake Charles, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary. When Wilson was 16, investigators say he shot and killed Scott Daville, 56, in his own driveway shortly after Christmas in 2018. Investigators believe Daville had left his truck running in his driveway early that morning to walk inside his home before driving to work. When he returned to the truck, Wilson allegedly began firing at Daville, who died later that day.

Wilson was in court this week as officials decided to try Wilson as an adult. At that hearing, Eunice Marshals said Wilson was cuffed by Daville family friend and Eunice City Marshal Terry J. Darbonne.

The picture of the cuffs was shared on the Euince Marshal’s Facebook page today.

